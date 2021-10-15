'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Stacks Massive Guest Appearances

For the last 20 years, Larry David and HBO have been working together to produce 10 seasons of the hit show Curb Your Enthusiasm . Luckily for fans, Season 11 of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy series is right around the corner.

Yes, Larry is back and ready to portray the massively over-the-top and exaggerated fictionalized version of himself yet again. Even better, it's another season of profound writing, incredible improvisational comedy, and laugh-out-loud moments depicted by Larry's actions leading to his downfall every episode.

Plus, this means another year of exciting high-profile guest stars also portraying fictionalized versions of themselves. Let's see who's making an appearance in Season 11.