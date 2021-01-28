Does 'Mr. Mayor' Actor and Comedy Legend Ted Danson Have Kids?

Outside of his legendary comedy work (he's also no stranger to appearing in serious dramas), Ted is beloved for his long marriage to Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Elf actress Mary Steenburgen.

Whether you were first introduced to Ted Danson when he played Sam Malone on Cheers, as Dr. John Becker on Becker, or when he starred as Michael on The Good Place , there's no denying that the actor has had a long and varied career.

Keep reading for the breakdown of Ted's blended family, including his children, his stepkids, and his step-grandchildren.

Though Ted's marriage to Mary is often cited as "couple goals," both actors had been married before they swapped vows. They each had families with their former spouses as well.

Does Ted Danson have children? He's both a dad and a stepdad.

The 73-year-old icon was married twice before his decades-long union to Mary, and he also had a notable long, high-profile relationship with Whoopi Goldberg. His first wife was Randall "Randy" Gosch, who is still professionally known as Randy Danson. The two split in 1975 after five years of marriage.

Two years after his divorce, Ted married Cassandra "Casey" Coates. The couple had a daughter named Kate together in December of 1979. While giving birth to Kate, Casey had a stroke, which led to years of recovery. The pair adopted a second daughter, whom they named Alexis.

Ted's affair with Whoopi Goldberg contributed to his split from Casey, and the two officially divorced in 1993. At the time, the divorce made headlines because it reportedly cost the Cheers actor upwards of $30 million in the settlement. With all of the attention on Ted and Whoopi following his divorce, it wasn't a complete shock that they parted ways after about a year and a half of dating. He met Mary Steenburgen shortly thereafter and the rest was history.

The two first connected on the set of the 1994 film Pontiac Moon. Though the film did not receive good reviews or thrive at the box office, it did lead to one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages.

Mary and Ted tied the knot in 1995, and they've continued to appear on screen together. After their wedding, Ted became a stepfather to Mary's two kids from her marriage to A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell: Lilly and Charlie McDowell. Charlie is currently engaged to Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, proving that Hollywood is a small world after all.