'Archive 81' Had Plenty More Story to Tell Before It Got Cancelled on Netflix

Archive 81 follows present-day archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie). Dan is hired by a strange benefactor to restore fire-damaged video tapes. The tapes document Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) in 1994 as she investigates the Visser apartment complex for clues about her past. The more tapes Dan restores, the more horrifying truths he uncovers about the Visser and how the mystery ties into his own family.

Fans are crestfallen over the cancellation, especially considering its source material.