'Archive 81' Is a New Streaming Sensation — How Does It Stack up to the Original Podcast?

The ongoing Archive 81 podcast first began in 2016. According to the official site, the series is a "found footage horror podcast about ritual, stories, and sound." Many elements are generally similar to each other between podcast and show. Dan is an archivist restoring and listening to cassette tapes recorded by Melody Pendras.

Of course, there are a few key differences. In the transcript for the first episode, there is less focus on Dan's personal life in lieu of introducing Melody's tapes.