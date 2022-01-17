The Reality of the Visser Building in 'Archive 81' Is Surprising

In this building, young filmmaker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) interviewed the mysterious tenants before the building burned down in the 1990s. Archivist Dan Turner (Matt McGorry) uncovers the secrets of the Visser building as he works to recover the VHS tapes.

Between the found-footage aspect of the show and the very realistic nature behind the supernatural stories, it all seems so real. Even though the stories are fictional, is the Visser building real? Here's what you should know...