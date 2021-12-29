'Cheer' Season 2 Will Address Jerry Harris's Sexual Misconduct and Arrest

'Cheer' Season 2 Will Address Jerry Harris's Sexual Misconduct and ArrestBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 29 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual misconduct against a minor.
Surprise! After two incredibly long years, Netflix's hit docuseries Cheer is returning with all-new routines, rivalries, and of course, more than enough drama to satisfy our hunger for reality television conflict.
Per Netflix, Season 2 of Cheer takes place after the championship-winning year and follows Navarro College Cheer as each team member navigates their newfound celebrity status.
The upcoming season will also tackle more extreme matters, including the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the 2020 cheer season and the arrival of severe criminal accusations against former stunter Jerry Harris.
With Season 2 on the horizon, many fans of the competitive cheer docuseries are curious to know Jerry Harris's whereabouts. Where is he now? Is he still in jail? Keep reading to find out.
Where is Jerry Harris from 'Cheer' now?
You're probably wondering if Jerry Harris will somehow make an appearance in Season — well, we're here to tell you that's highly unlikely. As of now, the 22-year-old former member of Navarro Cheer remains in federal custody without bail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.
Following the success of Season 1 of Cheer, millions worldwide fell in love with Jerry Harris for his energetic personality and over-the-top "mat-talk." Though he rode the high of fame for a bit, it all came crashing down in Sept. 2020 once the FBI launched an investigation against Harris for allegedly obtaining Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
At the time, two 14-year-old brothers filed a lawsuit against the Cheer star and accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct, noting online and in-person harassment. Jerry Harris was a legal adult when the communication occurred.
In Dec. 2020, NBC Chicago reported that the District Court in the Northern District of Illinois disclosed that Harris "was charged with seven different crimes relating to five minors."
The outlet added, via the District Court indictment, that "Federal prosecutors charged Harris with four counts of knowingly using, persuading, inducing and enticing a minor to 'engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and for the purpose of transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct.'"
Additionally, the indictment revealed Harris had "also been accused of using the internet to knowingly persuade, induce and entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, as well as knowingly receiving and attempting to receive child pornography."
Further charges include "traveling in interstate commerce, from Texas to Florida, for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct," as stated in the filed indictment.
Harris faces up to 15-years in prison for the federal charges.
In late Dec. 2020, Harris pled not guilty to all seven federal charges involving producing CSAM and soliciting sexual acts from minors. If Harris is found guilty and convicted, the sexual abuse charges and the CSAM charge carry a sentence of at least 15-years in prison.
Season 2 of Cheer arrives on Netflix on Jan. 12, 2021.