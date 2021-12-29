"Tastes Like Chicken!" The Navarro College Cheer Team Is Back for Season 2 of 'Cheer'By Leila Kozma
Dec. 29 2021, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Cheer.
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual misconduct against a minor.
Season 1 of Cheer, the docuseries celebrating the incredible work of the 40-strong Navarro College Cheer team, arrived on Netflix on Jan. 8, 2020. In the Season 1 Finale, the squad won the NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship in Daytona, Fla.
However, the team has undergone some seismic changes since Season 1. Jerry Harris left, but Gabi Butler, La'Darius Marshall, coach Monica Aldama and others, have stayed. Will they triumph in the Season 2 Finale? Did Navarro College Cheer win in 2021?
Season 2 of 'Cheer' focuses on Navarro College Cheer's rivalry with the Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team.
The filming of Season 2 kicked off in January 2020, only to be brought to a screeching halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even worse, the 2020 NCA & NDA Collegiate National Championship got canceled.
According to Variety, the filming kicked off once again in September 2020. The cameras followed the team to the practice sessions and, of course, to the championship. Did they snatch up the trophy?
Season 2 of Cheer addresses some of the issues plaguing Navarro College Cheer. What's more, it also introduces new characters like Vontae Johnson, the head coach of TVCC, and Angel Rice, a world-record-holder tumbler and gymnast.
Navarro College Cheer lost the 2021 NCA & NDA College National Championship to Trinity Valley Community College Cheer.
The Monica Aldama-led team lost to their strongest competitor, TVCC. According to TMZ, the results were extremely close. Navarro College Cheer scored 98.0708 against TVCC's 98.2292.
Season 2 of 'Cheer' captures the incredible preparation process and the fierce competition the teams put up on the big day.
Season 1 of Cheer is comprised of eight episodes. With no less than nine episodes, Season 2 marks a considerable upgrade. It is bound to shed light on how Monica teaches the team the positively sweat-inducing choreography while also guiding them in their everyday lives.
Season 2 will address the sexual harassment allegations made against Jerry Harris.
Season 2 of Cheer will feature interviews with Jerry Harris's accusers to shed further light on the sexual harassment and child pornography scandal that erupted in the fall of 2020.
The FBI launched an investigation against Harris after two 14-year-old brothers accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct, citing online and in-person harassment. In the lawsuit, they claim that Harris also exploited others in the cheer community. Harris no longer works with Varsity Brands.
"As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," a spokesman for Varsity Brands told USA Today.
Harris is currently facing a minimum of 15-years in prison on four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving child pornography, one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, and one count of enticement.
Season 2 of Cheer arrives on Netflix on Jan. 12, 2021.