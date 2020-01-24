You May Have Already Binged 'Cheer,' but You Can Still Navarro College's Stunts on TikTok

You May Have Already Binged 'Cheer,' but You Can Still Navarro College's Stunts on TikTokBy Lizzy Rosenberg
If you're a sucker for a healthy dose of competition and some good old-fashioned reality TV, you've most likely binged all of Netflix's original reality series, Cheer... like, several times over. And even though we're basically dying for a second season (and it probably won't come for quite a while), you won't necessarily have to wait around for more impressive content — it turns out that Gabi Butler is on TikTok, along with one of her Navarro College teammates.
So, seriously — if you, too, are totally obsessed with the reality series like I am, make sure to follow the entire Texas community college's cheerleading team on the short-form video app ASAP.
First, we have Gabi Butler, one of the cheerleading superstars, who is very present on the app.
Gabi Butler is on TikTok? Say it ain't so.
It's true — BuzzFeed discovered cheerleading superstar Gabi Butler's TikTok account, and it's safe to say her content is pure gold. Between performing various mind-blowing stunts, trendy TikTok dances, and even swimming with a tiger to promote saving the endangered species, there is so much quality content on her page.
Even though the cheer kween's family has been somewhat under fire for being too pushy, Gabi deserves all of the ~TikTok luv~ in the world. She is — without a doubt — a 10/10 TikTok follow, if you ask me.
Javon Kendrick is on TikTok, too.
One of the most consistent male athletes on the show, Javon Kendrick, is on the TikTok app as well. From videos of him and the rest of the Navarro team practicing in the gym, to performing random stunts, and even playing some seriously tight basketball, Javon is definitely a solid follow.
Although Javon wasn't in the spotlight quite as much as Gabi was, he's still a must-follow.
If you haven't already watched the show, let me fill you in on what it is.
Cheer is a popular Netflix docuseries that basically follows the cheerleading team from Navarro College, a community college based in Corsicana, Texas. They are the reigning champions of the National Cheerleading Association competition in Daytona, Florida, and they're seriously the best of the best. It shows us their training regimes, and behind-the-scenes clips from practice.
And even though those who aren't familiar with the sport don't take it seriously, there's so much more to cheer than just dancing and shouting from the sidelines. In fact, cheerleading requires serious athleticism from some of the most talented athletes out there, ultimately combining gymnastics with high-energy dancing.
Although Netflix has not yet confirmed whether or not there will be a second season of Cheer, I'm thrilled to know I can keep watching some of my fave athletes ~do their thing~ on TikTok. I could watch these people perform stunts all day long — it's truly a sight to see.
More from Distractify:
Who Is Gabi Butler on Netflix's 'Cheer'? Get to Know the Cheerleader Extraordinaire
Jerry Harris From 'Cheer' Isn't Anything Like Your Average Cheerleader
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids