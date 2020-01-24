We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
You May Have Already Binged 'Cheer,' but You Can Still Navarro College's Stunts on TikTok

By

If you're a sucker for a healthy dose of competition and some good old-fashioned reality TV, you've most likely binged all of Netflix's original reality series, Cheer... like, several times over. And even though we're basically dying for a second season (and it probably won't come for quite a while), you won't necessarily have to wait around for more impressive content — it turns out that Gabi Butler is on TikTok, along with one of her Navarro College teammates. 

So, seriously — if you, too, are totally obsessed with the reality series like I am, make sure to follow the entire Texas community college's cheerleading team on the short-form video app ASAP.