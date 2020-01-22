Will We Ever See Competitive Cheer in the Olympics?

If you're reading this article (let us guess), you're watching or just finished binging Netflix's docu-series Cheer and are now wondering whether competitive cheer is a sport. It should be, right?

Considering how absolutely demanding and physically rigorous the activity is, one might expect to see some form of cheerleading's tumbles and stunts at, say, the Olympics.

So let's get to the bottom of this question: Is cheerleading a sport, yay or nay? Keep reading.