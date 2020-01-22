We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
is-competitive-cheer-a-sport-1579734773149.jpg
Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Will We Ever See Competitive Cheer in the Olympics?

By

If you're reading this article (let us guess), you're watching or just finished binging Netflix's docu-series Cheer and are now wondering whether competitive cheer is a sport. It should be, right?

Considering how absolutely demanding and physically rigorous the activity is, one might expect to see some form of cheerleading's tumbles and stunts at, say, the Olympics.

So let's get to the bottom of this question: Is cheerleading a sport, yay or nay? Keep reading.