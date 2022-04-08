'RuPaul's Drag Race' Finally Upped Its Prize Money to $150,000 and Drag Queens Have a Lot of Opinions

The prize money was raised to $100,000 in Season 4 circa 2012, which saw Sharon Needles as its spooky, hair-raising winner. Now, 10 years later in our godforsaken year of 2022, the prize money has finally been upped again for the never-ending Season 14, this time to $150,000.

But wait, there's more! For the first time ever, the season's runner-up will win a prize of $50,000 — funded by Cash App — as detailed by Entertainment Weekly.