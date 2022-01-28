All the Details About How to Sign up for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and Get Recognized for Your Talent

Most winners from RuPaul's Drag Race become stars in their own right. BeBe Zahara Benet won the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Since then, she released three EPs and she was the subject of a 2021 documentary titled Being BeBe.

Jinkx Monsoon, who won Season 5, also released music following her time on the show. And in 2019, she was named one of Vulture's "most powerful drag queens in America."