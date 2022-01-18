RuPaul Just Can't Let Go of Jujubee — How Many Seasons of 'Drag Race' Has She Competed In?

Placing third on her first Drag Race season, Juju left an impression. With a sharp tongue made for reading, a voice made for singing, and a quick wit, Juju's entertaining talent and likable personality made her a surefire pick for the very first season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars circa 2012.

Though neither her nor her All Stars Season 1 partner, Raven — the initial All Stars required the queens to compete in pairs — won the competition, they both made it to the finals. (Raven is also currently RuPaul's Emmy-winning makeup artist.)