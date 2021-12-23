We're Calling Up Ru If These Queens Aren't Included in the Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World'

With the U.K. being its debut host nation, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr will judge the queens as they compete in challenges that showcase their design skills, singing and dancing abilities, comedy chops, star quality, and more. As always, charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent are essential to snatch the crown.

While the nine competing cast members haven't yet been revealed, we have a few faves we'd love to see slay their way to the crown.