We're Calling Up Ru If These Queens Aren't Included in the Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World'By Bianca Piazza
Dec. 22 2021, Published 10:33 p.m. ET
Kings, queens, and every royal in between: RuPaul is on a mission to take over the world. The days of waiting for a single RuPaul's Drag Race season and a single Drag Race: All Stars season every year are gone. Drag Race superfans have been happily binging season after season, with the franchise now being saturated with international spinoffs from countries like Canada, Spain, Italy, Holland, and more. You'll never catch us complaining about a plethora of Drag Race content, henny.
As announced on Dec. 21, 2021, the newest addition to the Drag Race family is Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World, which is basically a convoluted title for an international All Stars season. It's been a widely known secret for a while now, as fans have impatiently waited for the official announcement of the Drag Olympics. The series — which will come to WOW Presents Plus and BBC Three in February 2022 — will see nine queens from the Drag Race franchise compete for another chance at the crown.
With the U.K. being its debut host nation, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr will judge the queens as they compete in challenges that showcase their design skills, singing and dancing abilities, comedy chops, star quality, and more. As always, charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent are essential to snatch the crown.
While the nine competing cast members haven't yet been revealed, we have a few faves we'd love to see slay their way to the crown.
Jimbo — 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 1
Jimbo considers herself a "drag clown," which is a fantasy we absolutely live for. The talented queen's looks range from high-fashion (she's a fabulously meticulous designer) to the stuff of Rob Zombie horror flicks. That ditzy zombie cheerleader look was to die for.
She's got a reputation for having a bit of an attitude (don't we all), but her out-of-the-box artistry and dedication to her craft outshine that. Jimbo placed fourth on her season.
Tayce — 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' Season 2
Ah Tayce, the Naomi Campbell of drag. Who knew it was possible for a person to look equally as gorgeous as a man and a woman? Tayce's drag is high fashion, sleek, elegant, and fishy. With makeup skills that put all of us to shame, "the lip-sync assassin" of Drag Race U.K. Season 2 became the first Drag Race U.K. queen to win three lip syncs. She has a thing for beans on toast, which we don't get.
Tayce made it all the way to the finale episode.
Laganja Estranja — 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 6
There is so much we could say about Laganja — we need an entire article to break down her inspiring career journey. She's the original popularizer of "okurr," a loud and proud cannabis activist, a gifted choreographer, and practically invented the death drop.
Since her Drag Race Season 6 debut in 2014 — which saw her place eighth — Laganja has not only matured, but she's perfected her art form. The dancing queen also came out as a transgender woman in June 2021.
All we have left to say is: OK, Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World, let's get sickening! Perhaps we'll get to hear Laganja utter those words.
Hugáceo Crujiente — 'Drag Race España' Season 1
Let's hear it for non-binary representation! Spanish queen Hugáceo Crujiente uses all pronouns and proudly calls themselves a "non-binary club kid." As opposed to many queens featured on the Drag Race franchise, Hugáceo's drag doesn't aspire to resemble a woman. Hugáceo's drag is experimental, sculptural even. With fashion, art, and genderf--king at their core, Hugáceo stands out.
They placed sixth in their season.
Lemon — 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 1
"Pucker up, motherf--ker." What an entrance line.
This Lemon is the sweetest one we've ever tasted. When we think of her, we think of femininity, perfectionism, and poise. She's a true blond beauty, a fact that seemed to eat at petty, jealous castmates. But Lemon is much more than her physical looks, as her intelligent approach to comedy, design, and styling made her stand out.
Initially, she seemed to be a strong frontrunner, so it was disappointing to see Lemon only place fifth. We know this Lemon has plenty more juice.
Considering there are hundreds of diverse queens to choose from, it's almost pointless to guess which entertainers RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World will showcase. We'll be here waiting, lip-syncing to "Cover Girl," until the cast is officially revealed.