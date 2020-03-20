Sherry Pie Disqualified From 'RuPaul's Drag Race' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Season 12 of well-loved RuPaul's Drag Race, is well underway. The series is a beloved piece of representation for the LGBTQ community, but it has recently been hit with a nasty controversy, hurting the experience of the show for some in the community.

Joey Gugliemelli, who performs under the stage name Sherry Pie, has already been disqualified before the season is even halfway over — even though she might be a top 4 contestant.