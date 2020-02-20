Sashay Away: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Moving Channels (Again)

Since it debuted in 2009, it's hard to imagine a world without RuPaul's Drag Race. The show has given dozens of queens an entertainment platform for life, and it has opened audiences up to the world of drag — from creating showstopping costumes to putting together variety shows to nailing a runway look.

In addition to 12 seasons (Season 12 begins on Feb. 28), the show has also given some fan favorites and even villains a second chance at the crown with four All Stars seasons.