Sashay Away: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Moving Channels (Again)

Since it debuted in 2009, it's hard to imagine a world without RuPaul's Drag Race. The show has given dozens of queens an entertainment platform for life, and it has opened audiences up to the world of drag — from creating showstopping costumes to putting together variety shows to nailing a runway look. 

In addition to 12 seasons (Season 12 begins on Feb. 28), the show has also given some fan favorites and even villains a second chance at the crown with four All Stars seasons. 

When the hit reality series moved from Logo TV (an LGBTQ+ paid television channel) to VH1 ahead of Season 9, it became even more of a force. Because of this, it was all the more surprising that there's going to be a change in channels yet again.  

Why is Rupaul's Drag Race moving channels? Find out why the All Stars edition will be airing on a different channel, when it will premiere, and what queens are rumored to be joining the cast.