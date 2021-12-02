Paramount Plus's Singing Competition Series 'Queen of the Universe' Boasts a Wild Elimination Process

Paramount Plus's Singing Competition Series 'Queen of the Universe' Boasts a Wild Elimination ProcessBy Bianca Piazza
Dec. 2 2021, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
Fans of uber-popular reality competition shows RuPaul's Drag Race and American Idol should absolutely watch Paramount Plus's Queen of the Universe — aka their sickening lovechild. With RuPaul Charles as executive producer and BAFTA Award-winning comedian Graham Norton as host, the drag queen singing competition series features no lip-syncing. These fierce queens can't rely on a Lip Sync for Your Life second chance.
A total of 14 diverse drag queens hailing from 10 countries across the world showcase their talents in front of superstar judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, and Leona Lewis — all of whom boast gag-worthy vocals. Queen of the Universe is set up in a similar fashion to American Idol; the contestants perform in front of the judges. As for how eliminations work, it's a bit complicated.
How do eliminations work in 'Queen of the Universe'?
As opposed to shows like American Idol and The Masked Singer, the live audience does not get voting rights. The judging panel decides eliminations. Critiques are based on the acronym WAP (which differs greatly from Cardi B's cheeky acronym). WAP stands for "What you're wearing," "All-star attitude," and, most importantly, "Performance."
In Episode 1, seven queens — who Graham Norton introduces as the "seven drag wonders of the world" — give their all in legendary live performances based on the theme of the night: "This Is Me."
After each live performance, the judges give their critiques according to the WAP acronym. Toward the premiere episode's end, the nervous competitors line up at the front of the stage while Graham prepares to dramatically announce the eliminated queen.
"In my hand I hold the name of the queen who will be eliminated tonight," he states. It's all so ominous. But in a somewhat expected twist, no one is eliminated. They're safe to slay another day. Instead, the seven gagged and gooped queens are introduced to the second half of competitors (which includes former RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars contestant Jujubee), who magically appear at the back of the stage.
"Your universe is about to expand," Graham says. The original seven were previously clueless to the fact there would be seven more competitors.
In Episode 2 (which is really the second half of the premiere), the second batch of seven perform in an identical manner. But in an unexpected twist, Graham announces that a whopping six of the 14 queens will be eliminated by the end of the episode. GASP! This leaves just eight remaining queens.
Competing queens Betty Bitschlap, Jujubee, Chy'enne Valentino, WooWu, Novaczar, and La Voix were eliminated and sent to pack their wigs.
How will eliminations work after 'Queen of the Universe' Episode 2?
RuPaul loves to keep us on our toes, but since there are only eight queens left, we assume one queen will be eliminated per episode going forward.
But the surprises don't end here, as the very end of Episode 2 shows the judges talking among themselves, revealing that they're not confident in the decisions they made.
"I think we've made a big mistake here," Leona Lewis says as Vanessa Williams nods her head. "We sent the wrong one away. We need to think about it," she continues. When Vanessa Williams questions whether or not that's allowed, Michelle Visage responds, "We can do whatever we want." RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3 winner Trixie Mattel chimes in, stating, "We're the judges."
We'll be firmly holding onto our wigs from here on out, because we have a feeling Queen of the Universe is going to snatch them every week.
New episodes of Queen of the Universe air Thursdays on Paramount Plus.