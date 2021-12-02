Paramount Plus's Singing Competition Series 'Queen of the Universe' Boasts a Wild Elimination Process

As opposed to shows like American Idol and The Masked Singer, the live audience does not get voting rights. The judging panel decides eliminations. Critiques are based on the acronym WAP (which differs greatly from Cardi B's cheeky acronym). WAP stands for "What you're wearing," "All-star attitude," and, most importantly, "Performance."

In Episode 1, seven queens — who Graham Norton introduces as the "seven drag wonders of the world" — give their all in legendary live performances based on the theme of the night: "This Is Me."