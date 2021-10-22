Mama Ru Is Not Happy — Here's Why 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' Season 3 Had No Winner in Episode 5

When it comes to drag, Mama Ru takes things very seriously. For those who know nothing about the wonderful world of drag, it's more than just queens parading around in wigs and doing death drops. While it involves much of that (and we love to see it), it's a real, age-old art form, one that is just a bit more mainstream now.

So when RuPaul announced that Drag Race U.K. Season 3 , Episode 5's challenge would involve creating comical commercials to promote a new personalized in-home smart assistant, hilariously named the "Draglexa," she expected both marketing and comedic genius. "The U.K.'s next Drag Race superstar needs to be able to sell anything," RuPaul told the competing girls.

Split into two teams, the eight remaining queens interpreted the maxi challenge in, um, interesting ways, leaving RuPaul no choice but to reprimand the contestants.

Things went so far south that Ru awarded nobody with a challenge win, nor a coveted RuPeter badge. Considering how much Mother visibly fumed, we thought her wig would start frizzing.

We'll fill you in on the piping hot tea that led to an episode void of a maxi challenge winner, a first for the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. It was the face crack of the century.