Will Victoria Scone Return for 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' Season 4? Ru Keeps Us Guessing

RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Season 3 contestant Victoria Scone was a fan favorite. With her campy approach to drag, emotional intelligence, and quick wit, Victoria — the first cisgender woman to ever compete in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise — had both the viewers and the judges rooting for her. Victoria became the face of change for mainstream drag as we know it — a reintroduction to drag as a universal art form and expression of self-love.

It was beautiful and touching to see the other queens, comprised of nonbinary queens and cisgender queer men, welcome Victoria with glittery open arms. Everyone seemed honored to have the AFAB queen join the Drag Race family. Thus, it was extra devastating when she was eliminated after acquiring a knee injury competing in a Lip Sync for the Win against Krystal Versace.

After Ru had a doctor evaluate whether it would be safe for the herstory-making queen to continue on, Victoria was (dramatically) disqualified. A much-needed sliver of diversity (and an uber-talented sister) was taken away from Season 3 as quickly as she was gifted. She left a void no one else could fill. Now, fans are aching to know, has Victoria Scone been invited back for Drag Race U.K. Season 4?

Has RuPaul invited Victoria Scone to compete in 'Drag Race U.K.' Season 4?

For context, nearly the same incident plagued RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Eureka O'Hara, who busted her knee while competing in the gymnastics-based Ultimate Cheer Battle Extravaganza in Season 9. A doctor evaluated her and deemed it unsafe for Eureka to continue competing. "We've been in touch with the doctor," Ru announced back in 2017. "You need time to heal." More specifically, Eureka tore her ACL and required immediate surgery.

However, RuPaul publicly gave the We're Here star an open invitation to return for Season 10, which she happily accepted. As for Victoria Scone, well, it was shocking when there was no mention of her returning for Drag Race U.K. Season 4. If you know how RuPaul's marketing mind operates, then you know it might just be to keep fans guessing, but still, it's upsetting to think Victoria's curtailed two-episode run on Drag Race U.K. could be the end of the road for her.

"We will all miss Victoria very much, and I have a sense that we haven't seen the last of her," RuPaul announced to the remaining queens in Episode 3, titled "Great Outdoors." While Ru was cryptic in the episode, fans raced to Twitter to ask Victoria to spill the behind-the-scenes tea. “You pretty much know as much as I know! What Ru said is what Ru said," Victoria told Gay Times.

“If that happens, it will be very much in the future. I’ve not had an invitation as of yet, so yeah … That’s as much as I can tell you in all honesty! I just don’t know if the fans would want me to come back, it just depends on them! I don’t think they’d want me there! If the demand is there, what can I say?” she continued, clearly remaining humble. Of course fans want her back! The way she "blur[s] the lines between panto, fashion, and costume" (as she told the BBC) is remarkable. Her Afternoon Tea look had us GAGGED.

It’s been almost two weeks and we’re still devastated that Victoria’scone.



Gotta love a divisive pronunciation language pun. Don’t kill us @VictoriaScone ❤️😘#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/7w7WabTxnc — The Geeky Gays (@TheGeekyGays) October 20, 2021

Since the accident, Victoria explained, "I’ve had lots of physiotherapy, luckily didn’t have to have any surgery. It was a partially torn ACL. My knee … The cold weather is making it play up a bit! I’m getting old, basically, that’s what’s actually happening here." As upset as Victoria was about the untimely elimination, she's got quite the sense of humor.

Can’t wait to launch my new merch pic.twitter.com/Q9L9Bnj9K9 — Victoria Scone BLACK TRANS LIVES STILL MATTER (@VictoriaScone) October 18, 2021

In a hilarious Oct. 18, 2021, tweet, the queen posted a photo of Victoria Scone–branded knee pads along with the caption "Can’t wait to launch my new merch." While it's hard to tell if she's actually launching her own protective gear, loads of fans are hoping the merch is real. "As someone who’s hypermobile and who also roller skates Victoria definitely has this section of the market pinned perfectly," Twitter user @yellow_violets tweeted in response.