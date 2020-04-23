Hunter Said 'We're Here' on HBO Was a Life-Changing Experience

The show is debuting on the premium cable platform on April 23, and the three RPDR alums are touring around small towns to find people to give drag makeovers to.

If you're a fan of RuPaul's Drag Race , or you think that Shangela Laquifa Wadley was robbed on All-Stars 3, that Bob the Drag Queen is the most underrated winner of all time, or that Eureka O'Hara deserved more praise after coming back from her knee injury, then you'll definitely want to tune in to We're Here on HBO.

One person who will be featured on the show is Hunter, whose story will be shown on the debut episode of the series. Where is Hunter from We're Here now? Find out what the makeover subject had to say about being on the show, and to find out more about where to watch it.

From a contestant who is considering trying out drag as a creative outlet, to a woman who struggled to accept her queer daughter in years past, the show is set to bring out the viewers' emotions.

Where is Hunter from 'We're Here' now?

While the three RPDR alums are going to be present throughout the show, for each makeover recipient, one of the queens will serve as the main mentor. For Hunter's episode, Shangela will provide tips, emotional support, and advice on what it takes to slay a drag show. Shangela will head to Harrisburg, Penn., to give Hunter the drag makeover of a lifetime.

While we didn't get much information about who Hunter is based on the show's trailer, the We're Here Episode 1 makeover subject posted about being part of the show on Instagram. On April 23, Hunter expressed gratitude for getting to be on the show, and referred to it as a life-changing experience.

"I truly cannot believe the day is finally here. This experience changed my life in ways that I can’t even explain. When I agreed to be a part of this, I had no idea what it actually would entail. But the things that I learned about my family, my community and myself through the whole process was priceless," Hunter wrote in the post's caption. "This show is such a triumph of love and it goes to show that we are all a lot more similar than we think."

"I am so lucky to be a part of the LGBTQ community and I’ve never been more proud to be gay in my entire life. I'm so excited for everyone to meet my beautiful family and to also meet the people who worked on this show who I now also consider my family, especially my mother/mentor Shangela," Hunter continued.

"Her and I worked our a---s off together and she taught me so many things in such a short amount of time," Hunter concluded. "She ignited such a fire in me and I will never be able to thank her enough for that. So... with all that being said... BUCKLE UP! And get ready because after all this time... WE'RE HERE!!" As far as Hunter's life beyond the show, an Instagram post with a full face of makeup on suggests that Hunter may have learned a thing or two since seeing Shangela.