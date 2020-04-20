Thorgy Thor Is So Good at Prosthetics, She Convinced the Internet She Gained Weight

View this post on Instagram

Halloween has been and will forever be my favorite time of the year. Another shot by @santiagraphy - I love you so much Santi! Makeup/prosthetic app. By ME! Wig by @realdominocouture Can't wait to dive into the next project. Thank you @getoutmag for the cover. Go online to read full interview. Until next year! @rupaulsdragrace #tootitorbootit @logotv @wowreport #dragisfun #halloweenqueen #brooklyndrag