Remember When Willam Got Kicked off 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? Here's Why

Willam was asked back for the reunion, where the stated reason for his dismissal was a conjugal visit from his husband. However, in his 2018 confession, he says that was just the line the producers forced him to tow. They had even wanted him to bring his husband, with whom he has an open relationship, onto the show to back up the lie. He refused, and cameras cut to some random person in the audience to imply it was Willam's husband.