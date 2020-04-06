Tyler Cameron's New Quibi Gig Pays Homage to His Pre-'Bachelorette' Job

In the nearly one year since viewers first met Tyler as the stand up gentleman competing for Hannah's final rose, he's dated supermodel Gigi Hadid, flirted with getting back together with Hannah (and created tons of TikTok content in the process), and added the likes of Andy Cohen and the Foster sisters to his list of celebrity friends.

Now, Tyler is creating custom dog houses for celebrity clientele for the Quibi series Barkitecture alongside designer Delia Kenza.