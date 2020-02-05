We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
tyler-cameron-1579801377619.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Tyler Cameron Is Single(ish) and Ready to Mingle

By

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron has become everyone's favorite second choice. After being sent home heartbroken on the finale of Hannah Brown's season, everyone instantly fell in love with Tyler.

But while we're all in love with him, Tyler's making it clear that "love" is not his priority right now. Since the season aired, he's been openly mingling as much as he can, so it can be a little hard to keep track of who he's been seeing. To make it easier, here's everyone Tyler has been dating.

First came Hannah Brown.

We all watched as Tyler competed on The Bachelorette for Hannah's heart, and we all were devastated when she chose cheating, lying Jed Wyatt instead of Tyler. And after she found out that Jed had a girlfriend back home before coming on the show, Hannah then had the guts to ask Tyler out on a date again.

The pair went out (on the same day that Tyler also went on a date with Violet Benson), but it seems that's where their relationship ends.