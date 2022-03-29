Tyler Cameron Is Renovating His "Beautiful" Florida Home and Listing It on Airbnb (EXCLUSIVE)

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron may "live in paradise," but the ABC star isn't simply sitting back and soaking up the Florida sunshine — well, at least not all the time.

After dancing his way through the reality competition The Real Dirty Dancing, Tyler is setting his sights on renovating and flipping houses. With about "seven housing projects" currently in the works, the 29-year-old has teamed up with HomeGoods for their new digital experience, HomeGoods Dream Vibes, which allows users to turn their dreams into home design inspiration.