The Winners of 'The Real Dirty Dancing' Have Been Crowned, and We Agree With the Judges

The Winners of 'The Real Dirty Dancing' Have Been Crowned, and We Agree With the JudgesBy Jamie Lerner
Feb. 23 2022, Published 9:26 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of The Real Dirty Dancing.
On Feb. 22, The Real Dirty Dancing chose its winner after four grueling weeks of living in the lives of Johnny and Baby. Of course, we always knew who the two final teams would be: Tyler Cameron and Anjelah Johnson Reyes versus Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora. But who actually won the four-episode series?
Both teams danced ferociously, but the only people who can truly create the passion and chemistry of Johnny and Baby are naturally Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Regardless, it was still fun to watch eight celebrities try their hand at recreating the magic, and one pair came out on top. So who won The Real Dirty Dancing?
Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora won ‘The Real Dirty Dancing.’
Although the finale was jam-packed with dancing and attempts at recreating romance, it was clear from the get-go who would win. Yes, Tyler and Anjelah can dance, but they’re nothing in comparison to professional dancer Corbin Bleu and charismatic chef Cat Cora. In the first performance of the night, the couples reenacted the iconic final kiss and “goodbye” scene from the original Dirty Dancing.
Even though Cat has no interest in men, the chemistry between Cat and Corbin was unmatched. There was still one more performance to go, but it was basically a wash at this point. The kiss between Tyler and Anjelah was beyond disappointing — especially considering the fact that we’ve heard quite a bit from Hannah B. that Tyler is a great kisser. Now we’re glad that Tyler wasn’t picked to be the Bachelor!
The second performance in the finale was even more telling when it came to who won ‘The Real Dirty Dancing.’
After the first go at the goodbye scene, it was time for the final couples to attempt the ultimate test — the dance with the lift. Of course, they’re no Patrick and Jennifer (or Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone), but it’s still fun to watch. We can imagine ourselves flying through the air into the arms of passion.
Brie Bella performed a memorable Lisa-esque opening performance, and then Tyler and Anjelah took the stage. They did well and got the lift down perfectly, but they still couldn’t hold a candle to Corbin and Cat. Corbin, as always, stole the show with his professional moves, and together, they demonstrated all the chemistry a Dirty Dancing fan could ask for.
So for America’s first season of The Real Dirty Dancing, Corbin Bleu and Cat Cora take home the crown (and the dancing shoes). Will another pair of celebrities attempt to win the ultimate prize of being the next Baby and Johnny? We’re on the edge of our seats awaiting the news of more Dirty Dancing.