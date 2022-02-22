'The Real Dirty Dancing' Star Anjelah Johnson's Husband Is a Multi-Talented Entertainer

The 40-year-old talent first stepped on the scene as the lead singer of the band Group 1 Crew, formed in 2003. The band consisted of Manwell, Pablo Villatoro, and Blanca Callahan.

Throughout Manwell’s tenure in the band, the trio released one EP and five studio albums that include “I Have A Dream," "Ordinary Dreamers," "Outta Space Love,” "Power," "Fearless," and a self-titled project.