'The Real Dirty Dancing' Star Anjelah Johnson's Husband Is a Multi-Talented Entertainer

'The Real Dirty Dancing' Star Anjelah Johnson's Husband Is a Multi-Talented EntertainerBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 22 2022, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Most entertainers tend to date and marry in their social circles. After all, dating someone outside of the public eye can come with its share of difficulties. From misunderstandings about your work to simply not being able to handle dating a megastar, it’s easy to fall out of alignment. So, it’s pretty common to see celebrities date one another, and actress Anjelah Johnson is no exception.
An actress, comedian, and former Oakland Raiders cheerleader, Anjelah seemingly has the world at her feet. And with the announcement of the star joining the cast of Fox's competition show The Real Dirty Dancing, social media users are intrigued to learn more about her. So, who is Anjelah’s husband? Keep scrolling to get the tea.
Anjelah Johnson’s husband, Manwell Reyes, is a multi-talented entertainer.
Talent appears to be a trait Anjelah and her husband, Manwell Reyes, have in common! According to Legit, Manwell is an American actor, musician, and songwriter.
The 40-year-old talent first stepped on the scene as the lead singer of the band Group 1 Crew, formed in 2003. The band consisted of Manwell, Pablo Villatoro, and Blanca Callahan.
Throughout Manwell’s tenure in the band, the trio released one EP and five studio albums that include “I Have A Dream," "Ordinary Dreamers," "Outta Space Love,” "Power," "Fearless," and a self-titled project.
Unfortunately, Manwell decided to leave the group in 2017. He went on to work on a solo career. Aside from Manwell’s musical pursuits, he sprinkled his magic in the acting world with roles in the films Mom’s Night Out, Restored Me, and television shows including The Collective and Valerie’s Home Cooking.
Manwell later tried his hand at producing, narrating, and composing with the short video “Panda$: Love After War.” As of 2019, the 40-year-old has been focused on his podcast, Nights at the Round Table Pod, which discusses love, relationships, and religion.
Anjelah and Manwell first met at a mutual friend’s wedding.
It’s not clear when exactly Anjelah and Manweel first met, but Legit reports that they have been thick as thieves since tying the knot on June 11, 2011.
The pair, who are months away from their 11th-year wedding anniversary, do not have any children. They share a fur baby, Banzo Bean Reyes, who has his own Instagram account filled with hilarious posts and captions.