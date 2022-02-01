'The Real Dirty Dancing' Was Filmed at the Same Resort as the 1987 Movie

'The Real Dirty Dancing' Was Filmed at the Same Resort as the 1987 MovieBy Pippa Raga
Feb. 1 2022, Published 4:27 a.m. ET
From the people who brought us Holey Moley comes an equally wild competition series: The Real Dirty Dancing.
The unscripted dance show — which premieres Feb. 1 and has a total of four episodes, each airing on FOX, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. — follows eight celebrities as they immerse themselves in the 1987 hit Dirty Dancing, and compete to see who can do the romance flick the most justice.
But where is the FOX competition show filmed? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about The Real Dirty Dancing.
Where is 'The Real Dirty Dancing' filmed?
The Real Dirty Dancing is based on a 2019 Australian show of the same name and format. It follows eight celebrities as they partner up to recreate the movie's iconic dance scenes, including, most notably, the legendary water lift. Which stars will you recognize when you watch the series?
FOX is welcoming the following talent: WWE wrestler Brie Bella; High School Musical actor and singer Corbin Bleu; The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron; co-host of Around the World in 80 Plates and "Iron Chef" Cat Cora; Backstreet Boy co-founder and member Howie Dorough; former NFL football player Antonio Gates; comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson-Reyes; and comedian and author Loni Love.
Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron revealed he is dedicating his latest reality show appearance to his mom, who died in March 2020 of a brain aneurism. "My mom's always pushing me to take risks and go for it," he said in a sneak peek of The Real Dirty Dancing, according to People. "She was the one who told me to go do The Bachelorette. She was my best friend. She was always my biggest support system. She was a superhero."
It was extra special for Tyler to appear on The Real Dirty Dancing because dancing was something the mother-son duo enjoyed doing together. "She always loved me dancing," he continued. "She was always for the fun, always down to dance. And honestly, when we would go out together, she'd be out there dancing with me."
"I'm doing this show for my mom," he added. "I'm doing it to make her proud. I know this is something that she'd push me to do."
The eight Real Dirty Dancing contestants took over Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, the actual hotel that stood in for the Catskills Kellerman Resort in the 1987 movie.
The Mountain Lake Lodge sits "six miles up one of the most winding roads you'll ever drive in Pembroke, Va., about 60 miles west of Roanoke," writes Neil Genzlinger of The New York Times, who visited the Dirty Dancing filming locations on the 30th anniversary of the movie's release.
Eleanor Bergman, who wrote the movie and was one of the producers who worked on the original, told the outlet she "wanted a setting that conveyed the grandeur that Catskill resorts were known for in the middle of the last century, and the Mountain Lake Lodge certainly did that."
We look forward to seeing more of the filming location in The Real Dirty Dancing, the latest non-scripted competition to be based on a fictional classic film, following HBO Max's Finding Magic Mike, per Deadline.
Watch The Real Dirty Dancing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.