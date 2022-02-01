'The Real Dirty Dancing' Was Filmed at the Same Resort as the 1987 Movie

From the people who brought us Holey Moley comes an equally wild competition series: The Real Dirty Dancing.

The unscripted dance show — which premieres Feb. 1 and has a total of four episodes, each airing on FOX, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. — follows eight celebrities as they immerse themselves in the 1987 hit Dirty Dancing, and compete to see who can do the romance flick the most justice.