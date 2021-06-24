Here's Why Everyone Is so Bundled up on 'Holey Moley'

When you turn on a summer premiering show, you don't really expect to see the hosts bundled up in their winter coats. But every year, Holey Moley commentators Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle fight off chattering teeth to do their bits. The third season, Holey Moley 3D in 2D, premiered on June 17, 2021, and the hosts, contestants, and audience appeared to be just as cold as they had in seasons past. So, what gives?

Although the series is filmed at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif., which is typically known for its beautiful weather, it seems that Holey Moley hasn't been having the most luck with its filming schedule. In order to premiere in the summer, here's when the series was filmed that made it so cold.

Why is it always so cold on 'Holey Moley'?

Holey Moley is a feel-good family show, but the weather doesn't always feel that good for those involved. Season 2 of Holey Moley began filming in late February of 2020, and Season 3 followed a similar schedule. For each season of Holey Moley, they actually only shoot in around seven days, according to series producer Charles Wachter.

Speaking with Collider, he revealed that the shooting schedule is intense and a lot of it ends up being done at night, as we can see by the show. But what we didn't know was just how late into the night filming runs.

"We shoot it in seven days. We did 13 episodes in seven days [for Season 2]. And the way we do it is we have to shoot it like a movie, which is like when we shoot Double Dutch Courage, we shoot every episode's Double Dutch Courage before lunch, and lunch is at midnight or 1:00 a.m. And then after lunch, we shoot say Hole Number Two. And we shoot every Hole Number Two for the whole season after lunch," he said.

In an interview with Decider, Joe and Rob also revealed more about the filming process, in particular when most of the scenes we see are filmed. "The majority of the action that we’re filming, I’d say the meat of it was from about midnight to five in the morning. It was freezing cold," Joe said, adding that the contestants likely have it quite a bit worse than the hosts do because they're also being dropped, for many holes, in "freezing cold water."

That being said, according to Joe, the cast is on set from around 7:30 p.m., working until that 5 a.m. mark. Anyone who's spent time in California winters knows that, even if the days don't get too bad, the nights can get cold. And the Holey Moley crew are literally out there for the entirety of the night.

