The Intricate Mini Golf Courses on ABC's 'Holey Moley' Might Be Closer Than You Think

Extreme mini golf fans across the country rejoiced when ABC announced that Holey Moley would be renewed for two additional seasons, and after months of anticipation, the series returns on June 17.

Holey Moley correspondents Joe Tessitore, Rob Riggle, and Jeannie Mai tease that Season 3, called Holey Moley 3D in 2D, will be full of surprises, including another cameo from series executive producer Steph Curry . The series has been on hiatus since the Season 2 finale in September of 2020, but when was Season 3 of Holey Moley filmed ?

When was Season 3 of ‘Holey Moley’ filmed?

In October of 2019, ABC announced that Holey Moley would be renewed for a second season, and showrunners began filming in late February the following year. The competition continued through March, and the series ultimately returned to television on June 16 of that year.

While the exact dates that Season 3 was filmed are unclear, it can be assumed that producers followed a similar schedule for Holey Moley 3D in 2D. But this time, producers are planning to shoot two seasons back-to-back. Joe Tessitore told ABC 7 Chicago ahead of the Season 3 premiere, "We're thrilled to be back for Season 3, and we're in production for Season 4, so this train isn't stopping."

In a previous interview with Collider, series producer Charles Wachter explained the show’s intense shooting schedule for Season 2. He explained, “Well, we finished shooting right as the world started to collapse in on itself. We finished on March 6. It's like Tom Hanks got it and then the NBA pulled the season, and that's when we were filming. We actually made it to the end of filming. I think, had we not, it would have been really tricky."

According to Charles, because the filming schedule is rigorous, it usually doesn’t take very long. He told Collider, “I mean, it's insane. We build a theme park. It’s hundreds of yards long, like a jewel in the desert.”

He added, “And we shoot it in seven days. We did 13 episodes in seven days this season. And the way we do it is we have to shoot it like a movie, which is like when we shoot Double Dutch Courage, we shoot every episode's Double Dutch Courage before lunch, and lunch is at midnight or 1:00 a.m. And then after lunch, we shoot say Hole Number Two. And we shoot every Hole Number Two for the whole season after lunch.”

