'Holey Moley' Is the Mini-Golf Competition Show We Didn't Know We Needed

Steph Curry's new ABC show, Holey Moley, blends obstacle courses and mini golf, and we can say for certain it's unlike any other show you've ever seen. Twelve contestants navigate a 10-hole course full of obstacles and challenges while competing for a three-fold prize: $25,000, a "golden putter," and a plaid green golf jacket with the words "Holey Moley" stitched on the sleeve.

But the best part of this Wipeout-inspired mini-golf competition might be the hosts, who inject humor into every scene. Keep reading to find out who they are, and where the Holey Moley golf course is located.

Rob Riggle is the color commentator. Sitting at the broadcast booth in yellow ABC Sports jackets are Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. Rob acts as the color commentator and he's a familiar face from his roles on Night School, The Hangover, Stepbrothers, and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he was once a correspondent.

Rob is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director. He recently created a show called Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy, and currently stars in that. "Rob Riggle alone made Holey Moley worth watching," one fan tweeted. "I love his delivery." Follow Rob on Twitter here.

Joe Tessitore is the play-by-play commentator. For play-by-play commentator Joe, Holey Moley isn't his first rodeo. He might be best known for providing the play-by-play commentary during ESPN's Monday Night Football and is considered one of the leading sportscasters in the industry.

In addition to being intimately familiar with both football and mini-golf, Joe also leads ESPN's championship fight broadcasts and provides blow-by-blow commentary for boxing matches. Follow Joe on Twitter here.

Stephen Curry is the resident golf pro. In addition to serving as executive producer on the competition series, three-time NBA champion Stephen is also appearing in every single episode as the "resident golf pro." "You might think I'm just another celebrity cameo at the top of an ABC show, and that's it," he says in a clip.

"But actually, I'm way more involved than that. I'm also a celebrity cameo in the middle of the show and maybe at the end," he continues. His vision for Holey Moley is to bring "a world that most people have tried before, but bringing it to a whole other level." Expect to see this golf wiz swinging his club at least once a week on the show. Follow Stephen on Instagram here.

Jeannie Mai is the sideline correspondent. For sideline correspondent Jeannie, Holey Moley is "the sickest, most unimaginable game of miniature golf that you cannot picture, because there's no way your mind could possibly put something like this together — it's crazy!"

Jeannie is the Emmy-award-winning co-host of the talk show The Real and has served as a recurring fashion correspondent for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. She's also an executive producer of a documentary that investigates the international crisis of human sex trafficking, called Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking. Follow Jeannie on Instagram here.

Where is the Holey Moley golf course located? Holey Moley's golf course is insane, what with all of the demented challenges — like the Caddysmack and the Slip N' Putt — but unfortunately, you won't be able to visit it and play a game of putt-putt there for yourself.