Who Is Joe Tessitore Married To? Fans Are Interested in the Tea

Who Is Joe Tessitore Married To? Fans Are Interested in the TeaBy Tatayana Yomary
Updated
It’s always a treat to see our favorite celebrities compete on game shows for charity. After all, competition shows serve as a great outlet for us to see our favorite stars in a different light. You’re able to learn more about their personalities and see what causes they’re truly passionate about.
That said, once the news spread that ESPN sports commentator and Holey Moley host Joe Tessitore is set to compete on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, we were all ears. After all, knowing that he’s a sports commentator, we’re sure that Joe loves to show off his competitive spirit. Not to mention, if you’ve been wondering more about Joe, like who he is married to, you'll be able to get some insight.
Let's cut to the chase: Who is Joe Tessitore's other half?
When it comes to the entertainment industry, some celebrities and personalities prefer to keep their personal lives out of the mix. And while there’s nothing wrong with keeping your family away from the spotlight, fans will eventually become interested — especially if you’re great at what you do. And that’s the case for Joe.
As it turns out, the witty and wise-cracking broadcaster is married to a woman named Rebecca Tessitore. According to PlayersBio, they dated for a long time before jumping the broom. The pair has reportedly been together for decades now.
And while the two continue to be tight-lipped about their family and marriage, the publication reports that they are very much in love and thriving as a family.
In fact, the couple is said to have two children, a son and a daughter named John and Nicolina. While there is little news about their children on social media or traditional news media, the publication shares that John is currently a kicker at Boston College, which also happens to be Joe's alma mater.
So, even though he prefers privacy, it appears that his love for sports runs in the family. Perhaps his son will follow in his footsteps and try his hand at broadcasting in the future.
Joe is playing on behalf of the Wide Horizons For Children organization.
In case you needed more proof that Joe is all about family, you’ll love the charity he’s playing for. Enter: The Wide Horizons For Children. The Wide Horizons For Children organization is all about contributing to the support and betterment of children nationwide.
“Wide Horizons For Children is dedicated to the well-being and security of vulnerable and orphaned children worldwide,” according to their mission statement. “Through a range of innovative programs, we keep vulnerable families together, provide loving, quality care for children living in orphanages, and build and support families through adoption.”
Since its development in 1972, they’ve been working in 10 countries, provided 107 individuals with counseling, and have successfully helped 85 children get adopted.
And with tons of children and couples all over the world that are yearning for families, the ESPN frontman couldn’t have picked a better organization to represent that speaks to his beliefs.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is set to air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.