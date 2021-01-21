Who Is Joe Tessitore Married To? Fans Are Interested in the Tea

It’s always a treat to see our favorite celebrities compete on game shows for charity. After all, competition shows serve as a great outlet for us to see our favorite stars in a different light. You’re able to learn more about their personalities and see what causes they’re truly passionate about.

That said, once the news spread that ESPN sports commentator and Holey Moley host Joe Tessitore is set to compete on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune , we were all ears. After all, knowing that he’s a sports commentator, we’re sure that Joe loves to show off his competitive spirit. Not to mention, if you’ve been wondering more about Joe, like who he is married to, you'll be able to get some insight.

Let's cut to the chase: Who is Joe Tessitore's other half?

When it comes to the entertainment industry, some celebrities and personalities prefer to keep their personal lives out of the mix. And while there’s nothing wrong with keeping your family away from the spotlight, fans will eventually become interested — especially if you’re great at what you do. And that’s the case for Joe.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, the witty and wise-cracking broadcaster is married to a woman named Rebecca Tessitore. According to PlayersBio, they dated for a long time before jumping the broom. The pair has reportedly been together for decades now. And while the two continue to be tight-lipped about their family and marriage, the publication reports that they are very much in love and thriving as a family.

Article continues below advertisement