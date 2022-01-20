New Fox Show 'The Real Dirty Dancing' Has Celebrities Tackle Lifts and More for a Prize

New Fox Show 'The Real Dirty Dancing' Has Celebrities Tackle Lifts and More for a PrizeBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 20 2022, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
It looks like Fox is debuting a new competition show with a "dirty" twist. The Real Dirty Dancing is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss and follows eight celebrities on a quest to "fully immerse themselves" in the ultimate "Dirty Dancing experience" in hopes of becoming the next "Baby" and "Johnny" (characters from the original film played by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze).
The special-event series promises lots of fun, nostalgia, and dancing, but what' the prize for "winning" The Real Dirty Dancing? Here's the scoop on the upcoming competition guaranteed to be "the time of [your] life."
What's the prize for winning 'The Real Dirty Dancing'?
Per Variety, The Real Dirty Dancing will take place at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the real location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge. Then, eight celebrities will be partnered up to learn the iconic dance routines featured in Dirty Dancing and previously performed by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze — no easy task for novice dancers!
The event will also feature costumes and music that reflect the film's summer of 1963, so don't be surprised if you hear some recognizable tunes from Dirty Dancing present during the competition. Special guest judges will help decide which couple will earn the title of "Baby" and "Johnny" as The Real Dirty Dancing champions.
Sadly, it appears that the prize for winning The Real Dirty Dancing is mostly bragging rights. Outside of being crowned "Baby" or "Johnny," there's no monetary compensation for winning. That said, it's an extreme accomplishment to be able to perform as gracefully as the original actors, so those bragging rights are no small claim to fame.
Who will appear on 'The Real Dirty Dancing'?
So far, there are many stars and professional dancers confirmed for The Real Dirty Dancing. WWE Champion Brie Bella, Broadway and Disney star Corbin Bleu, The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, iron chef Cat Cora, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough, former NFL tight end Antonio Gates, and comedians Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love will all star in this journey of dance and fun.
The Real Dirty Dancing will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, airing its remaining episodes over the following three weeks in the same timeslot. While some fans were concerned that this dancing competition will compete with coverage of NBC’s Beijing Olympics, rest assured, it's likely The Real Dirty Dancing will also be available for streaming on Hulu after they air.