Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's Relationship Has Always Been Complicated

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's Relationship Has Always Been ComplicatedBy Chrissy Bobic
Jun. 23 2021, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
When she was the Bachelorette lead, Hannah Brown left her season engaged, but things didn't turn out quite how she had hoped. So when she showed up on the After the Final Rose special as a single woman and one of her finalists, Tyler Cameron, was also unattached at the time, fans immediately shipped them.
Tyler had been a fan favorite from the start of the season and he was a solid choice for Hannah. But even after the season, did the two ever actually officially date? Wanting them to be together is all well and good, but it takes more than tons of unabashed fan support to make a couple of Bachelor Nation stars get together.
Did Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown actually date?
It's a little difficult to say whether or not Hannah and Tyler were ever officially together. Following her season, they did go out at least once and they were spotted together various times, but neither ever confirmed a relationship. She was there for him when he lost his mom, though, and he continued to show her support in everything she did following The Bachelorette.
The pair also quarantined together for part of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. It only fueled the flames of fans' need for them to be together in real life. And there were times when Hannah and Tyler were rumored to be interested in each other romantically, but there was never a legitimate confirmation from either of them that they seriously dated.
In fact, in February 2021, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight that he was happy for Hannah's then-rumored romance with model Adam Woolard. It may not be what fans want to hear, but if Tyler and Hannah are good friends now, after everything that happened on The Bachelorette, then that's certainly better than nothing.
Tyler Cameron has had some other rumored girlfriends since 'The Bachelorette.'
Even though Bachelorette fans might be a little disappointed that Hannah and Tyler never quite got the timing right, Tyler has managed to find romance of his own. Not long after The Bachelorette, Tyler was linked to model Gigi Hadid.
Then, he was rumored to be dating social media influencer Camila Kendra. So at the very least, Tyler doesn't seem too lonely without Hannah.
These days, Tyler Cameron is also busy being an actor and author.
When Tyler isn't in rumored relationships, he's busy working on his career, post–The Bachelorette. In early 2021, Tyler announced the summer release of his self-help book You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.
In it, he includes some details about his time on The Bachelorette, but also his experience with dating in general. Tyler also appeared in the ABC series Single Parents in 2020, and he had a small role in the 2021 Netflix movie Good on Paper.
It's hard to say if Tyler is in a romantic relationship right now, but he still seems to be on good terms with Hannah as they remain friends despite their very public romantic past.