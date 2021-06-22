What Happened to the Wife of 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio?

This season of The Bachelorette seems to be ramping up, and Michael Allio is looking to win over the heart of Katie Thurston . In between wrestling dates, pasta necklaces, and major drama between contestants, it appears that some of Katie's men are starting to shine. However, Michael hasn't been one of them. So far this season on The Bachelorette, Michael hasn't scored much alone time with Katie. The 37-year-old was not on either one of the first two group dates, but now his time to shine is here.

According to June 21 episode's description, Kate "flips head over heels for her one-on-one date with Michael." Like many other memorable contestants from previous seasons like Emily Maynard and Amanda Stanton, Michael himself is a single parent choosing to look for love on the reality television show . It appears that on this one-on-one date, Michael will open up to Katie about why he decided to come to New Mexico to look for love and will also open up about the loss of his wife.

Michael Allio's wife and the mother of his son passed away from cancer.

In 2019, Michael’s wife, Laura Ritter-Allio, tragically passed away from breast cancer after a two-year battle. After meeting at Loyola University Chicago, they married in 2012, four years before welcoming their son, James. Michael often posts about his late wife on social media, and for James’s fourth birthday in September, he penned the sweetest message.

It read, in part, "And trust me when I say this...your beautiful mother, our magnificent angel, is so incredibly proud of you. She tells me this all the time. Watching you grow and being by your side through this crazy journey has been nothing short of perfect. Your smile lifts me when I'm weak and your eyes give me the unique gift of being able to see this world for the first time. There is NOTHING in this life more important than YOU and I'll dedicate my life to ensuring that you hear and feel that as much as humanly possible."

According to her Legacy.com obituary, "Laura had many passions and created space in her life to accommodate each of them with remarkable success and grace. Her husband, Michael, and her son, James, were at the top of her list, and together they enjoyed cooking, hiking in the Metroparks, visiting their favorite vacation spot in Loreto, Mexico, golfing, simple moments at home, and entertaining the company of the friends and family who made their lives so full.”

Laura was passionate about advocacy and philanthropy, and her residence in Akron, Ohio was a “community she so loved.” In 2019, after the passing of his wife, Michael created the L4 Project in her honor. The organization's mission is to “enrich the lives of people and families battling cancer by supporting organizations that provide financial, experiential, emotional and other assistance during times of hardship."