'Bachelorette' Fan Favorite Michael Allio Is Looking for Love on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Does He Find It?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Less than a year after Grocery Store Joe Amible, Kenny Braasch, and Riley Christian proposed to their significant others with Neil Lane engagement rings, the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to officially kick off on Sept. 27.

The latest season of the popular Bachelor/Bachelorette spin-off series will bring an initial cast of eight men and 10 women to the epic BiP villa in Mexico for a second (or for some, a third) chance to find love.