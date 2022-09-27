'Bachelorette' Fan Favorite Michael Allio Is Looking for Love on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Does He Find It?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Less than a year after Grocery Store Joe Amible, Kenny Braasch, and Riley Christian proposed to their significant others with Neil Lane engagement rings, the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to officially kick off on Sept. 27.
The latest season of the popular Bachelor/Bachelorette spin-off series will bring an initial cast of eight men and 10 women to the epic BiP villa in Mexico for a second (or for some, a third) chance to find love.
Michael Allio became a fan favorite when he discussed his bond with his son and the love he had for his late wife on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. He is one of the men who will be on the beach beginning on Day 1.
Fans are rooting for the single dad to find the lasting connection he so desires, and unconfirmed spoilers for the season indicate that he does form a bond with someone who will join the cast later on in the season: Danielle Maltby.
Danielle originally appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and she also briefly appeared on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise before she decided to leave the show early.
Her spot on Bachelor in Paradise hasn't yet been officially confirmed, but what are the potential spoilers regarding her rumored connection with Michael?
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby reportedly leave 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 as a couple.
During their respective seasons on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Michael and Danielle became instant fan favorites. Michael lost his wife to cancer years before he signed up for The Bachelorette, while Danielle lost her fiancé to a drug overdose in 2011.
Danielle later dated reality TV personality Paulie Calafiore, but he allegedly cheated on her with his current partner, Cara Maria Sorbello.
Fans have long been rooting for the two to find love, and it looks like they may have found it with each other.
According to the longtime Bachelor Nation spoiler source, Reality Steve, Michael and Danielle do not get engaged, but they do decide to date after Bachelor in Paradise.
In a July 6 tweet, Reality Steve noted that Michael and Danielle "left as a couple."
Though fans expect multiple proposals on each season of BiP (which they will, per the spoilers, still get for Season 8), Danielle is a later arrival on the beach. Plus, because Michael is a solo parent, he may want to explore a relationship with a significant longer outside of the show before popping the question.
Danielle and Michael may not be one of the rumored-to-be-engaged pairs, but are they potentially still together?
Are Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio still together after 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8?
Michael and Danielle have yet to publicly share anything about their rumored relationship, but the two did attend Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams' wedding to Sarah Hyland on Aug. 20. Though Danielle and Michael didn't share any photos together from the big event, they were spotted together in a few photos and videos from the wedding.
Vogue covered the nuptials, and the outlet shared dozens of photos from the big day. In one group photo (which is the final one on the site), Michael and Danielle can be seen standing next to one another, with their arms around each other.
The photo highlighted all of the Bachelor and Bachelorette alums who were in attendance, including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Grocery Store Joe, Chris Soules, and Derek Peth.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out if the speculation surrounding Michael and Danielle proves to be accurate, and to learn how Michael does on his Bachelor in Paradise debut.
New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You will also be able to stream the season on Hulu.