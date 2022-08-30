Who Gets Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's time as the co-leads of The Bachelorette Season 19 is quickly winding down, and the ladies could soon be sporting Neil Lane engagement rings.

Once The Bachelorette wraps up, Bachelor Nation fans will get ready to watch eligible alums look for love on for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.