Who Gets Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's time as the co-leads of The Bachelorette Season 19 is quickly winding down, and the ladies could soon be sporting Neil Lane engagement rings.
Once The Bachelorette wraps up, Bachelor Nation fans will get ready to watch eligible alums look for love on for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.
The spin-off series features former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants as they get another chance to find love, to date around, and to, potentially, get engaged.
As the Sept. 27 premiere date gets closer, pro-spoiler fans may be wondering if any of the contestants will get engaged. Thankfully, Reality Steve has the (alleged) scoop about what goes down during the final episode.
Who is rumored to get engaged on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
Though three pairs have gotten engaged on many prior seasons of the spin-off series, the spoilers for Season 8 indicate that only two duos decided to take that next step.
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, there are two proposals, but two other couples will reportedly leave the beach in relationships. Keep scrolling to find out the details surrounding the rumored engagements. It is important to note that these spoilers cannot be corroborated until the season plays out.
1. Serene Russell and Brandon Jones
Brandon and Serene were both fan favorites on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor (Brandon was on Michelle Young's season, while Serene was a contestant on Clayton's).
When their places on Season 8 were confirmed, fans hoped that the two beloved franchise stars had somehow found their way to one another. Based on the spoilers for the season, Brandon could be getting down on one knee to propose to the elementary school teacher.
2. Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller
Johnny's spot on Paradise has yet to be confirmed, as he's still technically vying for Gabby Windey's heart on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It clearly doesn't end up working out with the ICU nurse, but it appears as if Johnny will have better luck in Mexico.
The real estate agent will reportedly connect with Victoria Fuller, who first appeared as a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.
Per Reality Steve's spoilers, Johnny and Victoria connect early on, and they stay together throughout filming.
Two other pairs reportedly left the beach in relationships, though they did not get engaged.
Engagements are the goal on any given season of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, but many duos in recent seasons have decided to forgo the proposals in favor of pursuing committed relationships.
For Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, Reality Steve reported that Michael Allio (Katie Thurston's season) and Danielle Maltby (Nick Viall's season, and Bachelor in Paradise Season 4) will leave the show together. The single dad and the neonatal nurse are also fan favorites from their original seasons.
Danielle and Michael aren't the only committed pair who will potentially leave the show without Neil Lane sparklers. Tyler Norris (Rachel Recchia's season) and Brittany Galvin (Matt James' season) are the second duo who are rumored to leave Paradise as a couple, but not as fiancés.
How will it all go down, and are Reality Steve's spoilers accurate? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 27.