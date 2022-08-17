Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin on The "Hardest Thing" About Wedding Planning (EXCLUSIVE)

About three years after Dylan Barbour dropped to one knee to pop the question to his girlfriend of a few weeks, Hannah Godwin, on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple is still going strong.

As the only duo from the season who is currently together, Hannah (who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor) and Dylan (who was on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette) often get questions from Bachelor Nation fans who want to know when and where the two will get married.