Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Just Came out as a Gay Man

Although he was a Bachelor star, Colton Underwood isn't letting that define him. Bachelor Nation couple Cassie Randolph and Colton announced their split in May 2020 via Instagram after less than two years together, and ever since, his romantic life has been a topic of conversation.

"Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others' lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," she wrote at the time.