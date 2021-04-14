'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's NFL Career Is Over, But Here's How He Earns a Living

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's NFL Career Is Over, But Here's How He Earns a LivingBy Amber Garrett
Apr. 14 2021, Published 10:15 a.m. ET
When he was on The Bachelor, former lead Colton Underwood had one job and that was to find a wife, settle down, and live happily ever after amid other Bachelor Nation stars. Things didn't quite work out that way, but it ended up being for the best. On April 14, 2021, Colton came out as gay on Good Morning America and since his time on The Bachelor, he has been finding his way.
However, Colton has also been working on things unrelated to the franchise. And, while it helped skyrocket him to reality TV stardom, The Bachelor isn't his job anymore. And there are plenty of other things keeping him busy in and out of the spotlight. So, what is Colton's job now? Read on to find out.
Colton is no longer in the NFL ... not that he was in it much to begin with.
Colton was originally touted as a pro football star, and it's true he was signed as a free agent to the Chargers when they were still in San Diego, but his career with the AFC West team didn't exactly take off. He was waived shortly before the season began and was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
However, they released him less than a week later. Football is a cruel mistress.
He did return for a while to the San Diego practice squad and was placed on injured reserve for a while, but eventually was released. A few months later, he went through the same song and dance with the Oakland Raiders, who also released him after eight months on the practice squad.
So, unfortunately, Colton never got a chance to play in a televised game.
Colton has done a ton of charity work.
After hanging up his cleats, Colton has had some success raising money for cystic fibrosis through his charity organization. The former linebacker set up the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation in 2015 to raise money for the congenital lung disorder.
He was inspired to start the nonprofit by his cousin Harper, who is living with the disease. Since its inception, the Legacy Foundation has contributed over $100,000 toward medical equipment and resources for people with CF.
you can still use your judgement without being judgmental of others— Colton Underwood (@colton) August 10, 2020
According to LinkedIn, Colton is also the president of Rocky Mountain Ventures Ltd. where he lives in Colorado now. It appears to be a manufacturing company for electrical parts, but it's unclear what Colton's exact role is in it. Still, it proves how much he is ready to move on from being the Bachelor.
He also used to own a restaurant.
Until 2018, Colton could also boast restaurateur among his titles. He bought his sports bar, 4th and Goal, in 2016, but sold it in 2018 for an undisclosed sum so he could focus more on his charity and on his personal life. The joint has since been renamed Brickhouse BBQ. Being an entrepreneur seems to be his thing, though, and it wouldn't be surprising for Colton to venture into more businesses in the near future.
Still, Colton's net worth is nothing to sneeze at.
Even if he didn't get to play in a game and is more dedicated to giving money away to those in need than making it for himself (he doesn't claim a salary from his foundation), Colton's doing OK for himself.
He will likely earn at least $100,000 for his role on The Bachelor, and let's not forget the lucrative Instagram endorsements in his future. And that amount can only increase if his season creates enough buzz to keep his celebrity going. But given what an altruistic sweetie he is, we're willing to bet all Colton cares about is getting his foundation's name out there.