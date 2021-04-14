'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's NFL Career Is Over, But Here's How He Earns a Living

Even if he didn't get to play in a game and is more dedicated to giving money away to those in need than making it for himself (he doesn't claim a salary from his foundation), Colton's doing OK for himself.

He will likely earn at least $100,000 for his role on The Bachelor, and let's not forget the lucrative Instagram endorsements in his future. And that amount can only increase if his season creates enough buzz to keep his celebrity going. But given what an altruistic sweetie he is, we're willing to bet all Colton cares about is getting his foundation's name out there.