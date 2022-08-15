Zach Shallcross Is a 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner — How Far Does He Get? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
Although there are currently five suitors left vying for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette, viewers are zoning in on two men: Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. Both are clear frontrunners, with fans divided over if they're #TeamTino or #TeamZach.
Yes, we know Tino is literally the most perfect man to ever grace our TV screens, but there's something about Zach that has us hooked. We think he and Rachel are endgame, but let's be real — we never truly know the ending until the finale airs on ABC.
So, how far does Zach get on The Bachelorette? Let's find out.
How far does Zach get on 'The Bachelorette'?
After his one-on-one date with Rachel during Episode 3, the typical "there's no way Zach doesn't win" opinions surfaced on social media. On their date, the two partook in a faux press conference with Karamo Brown and later attended a red carpet event for a private film screening (the movie ended up being full of clips from their respective home videos).
As expected, he received the rose, and viewers soon considered the 25-year-old tech executive the Season 19 winner. Many also claimed that if Zach doesn't end up with Rachel, he should be the lead for Season 27 of The Bachelor.
With all that said and done, let's see just how far Zach gets on The Bachelorette.
To discover the answer, we need to check in with resident spoiler king Reality Steve. Initially, he reported that Rachel's final two suitors are Tino and Zach. However, in a recent blog post, Reality Steve revealed that Zach actually finishes in third place.
"What I can say about Zach is this," Reality Steve started. "His conversation with Jesse in Mexico, where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth, happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself."
He continued, "Whether it’s him telling Rachel he’s not ready or that it’s too serious and he’s not there yet with her, like I said, [I] don’t know his wording. But that convo with Jesse is a pre-cursor to Zach telling Rachel something that eliminates him at final three."
Reality Steve then referred to the trailer for the remaining episodes, pointing out that the preview briefly shows Rachel talking to someone while crying. The clip then switches to a shot of Tino's face, but Reality Steve implies the conversation is not about him. No, it's actually about Zach, and the image of Rachel crying is from their "tough conversation" after overnight dates.
Ugh — we are bummed! Zach seemed like a perfect fit for Rachel, but it truly seems like she's always had her eye on Tino, and honestly, we can't blame her because the 28-year-old general contractor is one of a kind!
New episodes of The Bachelorette air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.