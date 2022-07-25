Tino Franco Is Already a Frontrunner for Rachel Recchia's Final Rose on 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

The nineteenth season of The Bachelorette is in full swing, and leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are already making some serious decisions when it comes to their group of guys.

Though her date with Jordan Vandergriff didn't go as well as she had hoped, and Jason Alabaster told her he only wanted to pursue Gabby, one bright spot of Rachel's journey as the Bachelorette is her strong connection with Tino Franco.