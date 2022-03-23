Logo
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both the 'Bachelorette' in 2022.
Here's an Early Look at the Men on Gabby and Rachel's 'Bachelorette' Season

Mar. 23 2022, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Ahead of filming Season 19 of The Bachelorette, ABC just gave us an early look at 35 possible contestants on Facebook!

The upcoming historic Bachelorette season sees Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads, sharing duties for an entire season as they date the same group of guys and embark on their respective journeys to find love.

While the format seems pretty bizarre, producers supposedly have a plan that won't result in pitting our favorite girls against each other — that's such a relief, seeing as the pair developed a close friendship during Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

Anyways, onto the men: Here's everything we know so far about the contestants on The Bachelorette in 2022!

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia at the "After the Final Rose" event in March 2022.
Meet the potential contestants on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'!

Alec G.

Alec G.
Alec G. is 27 years old and from Houston. According to his Instagram bio, Alec is a traveling photographer and fitness enthusiast who occasionally shares videos on YouTube.

Aven J.

Aven J.
Aven J. is 29 years old and from San Diego. Per his LinkedIn profile via Reality Steve, he is a medical sales representative.

Brandan H.

Brandan H.
Brandan H. is 23 years old and from Carlsbad, Calif. His Instagram bio states that he played football for the University of Delaware and graduated in 2020. Reality Steve revealed via Brandan's LinkedIn profile that he's a production coordinator.

Chris A.

Chris A.
Chris A. is 30 years old and from Redondo Beach, Calif. Per his Instagram bio, Chris currently works as a mentality coach.

Colin F.

Colin F.
Colin F. is 36 years old and from Chicago. Reality Steve shared in a tweet that Colin does improv and comedy sketches and was one of Chicago's Most Eligible Singles in 2014.

Corbin S.

Corbin S.
Corbin S. is 27 years old and from Birmingham, Ala. According to his LinkedIn profile via Reality Steve, Corbin works as the safety manager for Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC.

Erich S.

Erich S.
Erich S. is 29 years old and from Santa Monica, Calif. Reality Steve tweeted a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, revealing that he works as an acquisitions analyst.

Ethan K.

Ethan K.
Ethan K. is 27 years old and from New York. Not much is known about him right now, other than that his Instagram is @50kang.

Hayden M.

Hayden M.
Hayden M. is 29-years-old, and from Tampa, Fla. Per his Instagram bio, Hayden is the CEO of a vacation home rental agency called 30A Rental Properties. Reality Steve tweeted that Hayden runs Facebook and Instagram pages for his dog, Rambo.

Jake R.

Jake R.
Jake R. is 27 years old and from Scottsdale, Ariz. According to his LinkedIn profile via Reality Steve, Jake is a mortgage consultant.

James C.

James C.
James C. is 25 years old and from Los Angeles. Reality Steve tweeted that, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, James was originally supposed to be on Clare Crawley's season. The professional blogger also included a screenshot of James' LinkedIn profile, which reveals he's an MBA candidate at DePaul University.

Jason A.

Jason A.
Jason A. is 30 years old and from Santa Monica, Calif. Yet again, Reality Steve discovered his LinkedIn profile, which states that Jason works in equity sales and is a former two-time NCAA All-American tennis player at Rollins College.

Joey Y. and Justin Y.

Joey Y. and Justin Y.
Yes, there are twins this season! Joey and Justin Y. are 24 year -old and from Brookfield, Conn. Unfortunately, that's all we know about the siblings so far, but their Instagram handles are @justin_young21 & @joeyyoung30.

John A.

John A.
John A. is 26 years old and from Nashville, Tenn. On his Instagram account, @jandy__20, there's a link to his modeling and acting portfolio. Oh boy, this doesn't sound good already.

Johnny D.

Johnny D.
Johnny D. is 25 years old and from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. According to his Facebook page via Reality Steve, Johnny is a real estate advisor at Compass.

Jordan H.

Jordan H.
Jordan H. is 35 years old and from Tampa, Fla. Our favorite blogger, Reality Steve, discovered that Jordan is a motocross racer.

Jordan V.

Jordan V.
Jordan V. is 27 years old and from Alpharetta, Ga. According to his Twitter profile, Jordan is a professional drag racer — before you say it, no, not that kind of drag racing.

Justin B.

Justin B.
Justin B. is 32 years old and from Solana Beach, Calif. He's a personal trainer as well as the owner and founder of Symmetry Of Motion, according to his LinkedIn profile via Reality Steve.

Kirk B.

Kirk B.
Kirk B. is 29 years old and from Lubbock, Texas. Kirk's Instagram page reveals that he has ties to Texas Tech football; as a result, we did some research and discovered that he's an assistant coach, primarily working as the senior offensive analyst.

Koy S.

Koy S.
Koy S. is 25 years old and from Scottsdale, Ariz. Per his LinkedIn profile via Reality Steve, Koy is a surgical territory manager at Straumann and the owner/founder of Hidden Hills Investments.

Logan P.

Logan P.
Logan P. is 26 years old and from San Diego. He runs a creative agency known as Palmer Creative — check out his work on the company's Instagram page!

Mario V.

Mario V.
Mario V. is 31 years old and from Naperville, Ill. According to his Instagram account, Mario is a personal trainer.

Matt L.

Matt L.
Matt L. is 25 years old and from San Diego. Like Mario, Matt's Instagram page reveals that he is a personal trainer.

Michael V.

Michael V.
Michael V. is 31 years old and from Long Beach, Calif. Sadly, we don't know much about Michael just yet, but we'll be sure to update you once we receive more information!

Nate M.

Nate M.
Nate M. is 33 years old and from Chicago. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as an electrical analyst.

Nick G.

Nick G.
Nick G. is 30 years old and from Nashville, Tenn. According to his professional Instagram bio, Nick is a realtor for the Gary Ashton Team of RE/MAX Advantage. As for his personal Instagram account, his bio reveals that he works with the Mccray Agency, which represents actors for all performance levels, including film and television ... Yikes!

Quincey W.

Quincey W.
Quincey W. is 25 years old and from Miami. It appears from his two Instagram accounts — @princejahharr and @legendarywilliams — that Quincey is an entrepreneur. Also, a fan on bachandbachettefans.net discovered that Nayte Olukoya, aka Michelle Young's fiance, follows Quincey's personal Instagram account.

Roby S.

Roby S.
Roby S. is 33 years old and from Los Angeles. According to his Instagram bio, Roby is a graduate of Princeton and currently works as a magician and consultant for David Blaine and Warner Brothers Entertainment. Reality Steve also revealed that Roby is the brother of retired actress Leelee Sobieski.

Ryan M.

Ryan M.
Ryan M. is 35 years old and from Boston. Since ABC has yet to deliver any juicy details about the contestants, this is all we know so far about Ryan; however, we'll update you as soon as his official show bio drops!

Spencer S.

Spencer S.
Spencer S. is 27 years old and from Chicago. According to his Instagram bio, Spencer is a veteran who attended West Point. Reality Steve tweeted a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, which reveals that he is an incoming MBA candidate at the University of Chicago.

Termayne H.

Termayne H.
Termayne H. is 28 years old and from Naperville, Ill. Reality Steve tweeted a screenshot of Termayne's LinkedIn profile, which states he's the CEO of the Doji Club, "a stock and crypto trading company."

Tino F.

Tino F.
Tino F. is 28 years old and from Playa Del Ray, Calif. Though his Instagram is currently private, he'll do what all previous contestants have done and make his account public once filming concludes. So, make sure to give him a follow!

Tyler N.

Tyler N.
Tyler N. is 25 years old and from Rio Grande, N.J. Tyler's LinkedIn profile discloses that he is the business owner of a company known as Spirit Ball.

Zach S.

Zach S.
Zach S. is 25 years old and from Austin, Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, Zach is a senior-level sales executive at Oracle.

