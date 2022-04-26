Aven Jones Is Set to Appear on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 — What Is His Job?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 26 2022, Published 12:47 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
While the end of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor was frustrating for many viewers (some have referred to it as a dumpster fire), it did have one major silver lining: fan favorite contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were cast as the leads for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.
For the first time ever, two bachelorettes will hand out the roses for the entirety of the season (on Season 11, the men chose to pick either Britt Nilsson or Kaitlyn Bristowe to remain on after Night 1). While ABC has yet to share how exactly this will work, the network has confirmed the general list of men who could be appearing on the series.
Though fans will have to tune in to learn how exactly the season will play out, spoilers indicate that Aven Jones will make a strong impression on one of the bachelorettes.
Ahead of the Season 19 premiere, we've rounded up some information about the suitor, including his job, and his background. Plus, read on to find out which Bachelorette he seems to forge a connection with.
What is Aven Jones' job? Details on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 contestant.
The Season 19 contestant hails from Beverly, Massachusetts, and he played basketball at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. Aven graduated from the school with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Managing in 2016.
Since his time as an undergraduate came to an end, the 29-year-old has largely worked in sales. According to his LinkedIn page, Aven has been working as a Territory Account Executive at Cengage in San Diego, Calif. since December of 2020.
Because Season 19 of The Bachelorette is currently filming, Aven's Instagram profile is set to private at this time. Viewers will get to find out more about the contestant as the Season 19 premiere date gets closer.
Spoilers indicate that Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia hit it off on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19.
Though we don't yet know much about Aven's life outside of The Bachelorette, there are spoilers circulating online about how he is faring on the popular ABC dating series.
According to Reality Steve, Aven makes a connection with Rachel on the show. According to the spoiler source, he ends up making it at least to the hometown date portion of the season. The official twitter account for Reality Steve shared videos of Rachel and Aven together in Salem, Mass.
Because there are two leads for Season 19, Aven appears to be one of just two men who are still vying for Rachel's heart by the time the hometown dates happen. Though the leads usually go to the homes of four finalists, spoilers indicate that Rachel and Gabby each went to two hometowns (for a total of four men).
Will Aven be the one to secure Rachel's final rose? You'll have to tune in to the show (or keep an eye on Reality Steve) to find out.
Rachel and Gabby's season of The Bachelorette will premiere on Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.