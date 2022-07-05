Logan Palmer Is Looking for a "Free Spirit" on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19

The women, who became fan favorites on Season 26 of The Bachelor, will meet 32 eligible men at the infamous Bachelor Mansion during the premiere. As the season progresses, Rachel and Gabby could potentially fall for the same guy.

One of the suitors that the two will get to know on Night 1 is Logan Palmer. While fans will have to tune in to the show to find out how Logan fares on Season 19, they can keep scrolling to find out more about his hometown, his career, and what he's looking for in a future partner.