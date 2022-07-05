Logan Palmer Is Looking for a "Free Spirit" on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
Less than four months months after Jesse Palmer threw viewers for a loop by announcing that two of Clayton Echard's exes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, would both be the leads on The Bachelorette, Season 19 is set to kick off on July 11.
The women, who became fan favorites on Season 26 of The Bachelor, will meet 32 eligible men at the infamous Bachelor Mansion during the premiere. As the season progresses, Rachel and Gabby could potentially fall for the same guy.
One of the suitors that the two will get to know on Night 1 is Logan Palmer. While fans will have to tune in to the show to find out how Logan fares on Season 19, they can keep scrolling to find out more about his hometown, his career, and what he's looking for in a future partner.
Who is Logan Palmer from 'The Bachelorette' Season 19? Details on his background and his job.
The 26-year-old Season 19 suitor resides in San Diego, Calif., and he loves to surf and play the guitar in his spare time. In 2018, Logan graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor's degree in Strategic Communications (and an emphasis in Advertising).
The Bachelorette star currently works as a Production Technician at Raindrop, which is a marketing agency.
According to his ABC bio, Logan is looking for a serious relationship, and his ideal woman is someone who is a "free spirit" like himself.
Logan describes himself as "witty, self-aware, and goofy," and he wants to be with a partner who is "artsy" and "low maintenance." Per his bio, the corn dog lover has long had a crush on the Seinfeld character, Elaine (who is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
While fans now know what Logan is looking for, they don't yet know how he will do on The Bachelorette.
How far does Logan get on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19? (SPOILERS)
Once Logan makes his limo entrance on the Season 19 premiere, some fans may be wondering just how far he will get on the show.
According to the spoiler site, Reality Steve, Logan does not make it to the Final Four in either Rachel or Gabby's group. He, therefore, does not win the final rose from either lead at the end of Season 19.
It's unclear at this time when exactly Logan gets sent home. We also don't yet know whether he chooses to pursue one lead on the show, or if he ends up finding some sort of connection with both Gabby and Rachel.
It is important to note that these spoilers cannot be verified until the show airs.
Reality Steve did note that Logan is one of the men from Season 19 who will be appearing on the upcoming eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise. The season is set to air in the fall of 2022.
Until Logan potentially hits the beach, you can catch him on Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette. It premieres on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You will also be able to stream the season on Hulu as well.