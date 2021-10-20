Michelle Sends Home Several Men at Her First Cocktail Party in 'The Bachelorette' (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Oct. 19 2021, Published 10:25 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Night 1 of The Bachelorette is always a doozy — a million new faces, a lot of small talk, and some awkward encounters. And the first episode of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette does not disappoint. However, it may have disappointed some of the men that only had one night to make a good impression on the leading lady.
Out of 30 men all vying for Michelle’s heart, not all of them can stay, and quite a few go home after the first cocktail party. When you know, you know, so we can’t blame Michelle for making some early cuts.
However, that might not be the end of these men in Bachelor Nation. We could never forget Grocery Store Joe, who Becca sent home on the first night and is now a major Bachelor Nation celebrity. So who’s going to be the next Grocery Store Joe?
Nayte Olukoya gets Michelle’s first impression rose on ‘The Bachelorette,’ so he definitely doesn’t go home.
Not only does Nayte not go home, but it’s likely he goes pretty far in the competition. He and Michelle majorly hit it off, so none of us are too shocked when he wins Michelle’s first impression rose.
Will he follow in the footsteps of past first impression roses and win Michelle’s heart in the end? We’ll have to keep watching the rest of this already wild season — or just read spoilers. Oops. (Don’t worry, we’re not spoiling here.)
Some other favorites from the cocktail party are medical sales reps Clayton Echard and Rick Leach, who Michelle clearly has connections with. Michelle seems to be into a lot of the guys, and we’re as sure as she is that her future husband is in that room. Although we have no idea how far any of them make it, we’re already enjoying this group of guys.
There is already drama on Night 1 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and several men go home.
During the cocktail party, several of the men speculate that one of the men already knows Michelle. Joe Coleman and Michelle had apparently chatted in the past, and none of the contestants are too happy about this — that’s extra time building a relationship that none of them could rival. In a Twitter promo, we even see Michelle ask him, “Have I slid into your DMs? Is your last name Coleman?”
Will Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette be similar to Katie’s, with the mob mentality eliminating man after man? We realize in Bachelor in Paradise that Thomas was never a true villain, so we can’t wait to see who gets the “villain edit” this season.
At the end of the night, we have our first eliminated men: personal trainer JoMarri Gable, army officer Jack Russell, tech CEO Garrett Aida, wellness coach Edward Naranjo, NFL player Bryan Witzmann, and brand manager Brandon Kieffer. But hey, any one of these underrated men could be the next Grocery Store Joe!
