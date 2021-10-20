Michelle Sends Home Several Men at Her First Cocktail Party in 'The Bachelorette' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Night 1 of The Bachelorette is always a doozy — a million new faces, a lot of small talk, and some awkward encounters. And the first episode of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette does not disappoint. However, it may have disappointed some of the men that only had one night to make a good impression on the leading lady.