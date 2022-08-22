'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer's Father Died Right Before the Show Aired
If you've been keeping up with The Bachelorette this season, odds are that you're familiar with Erich Schwer. The contestant has been wowing fans with his confidence levels, candidness, and particularly profound budding relationship with the show's star, Gabby Windey.
For all of the romance and nail-biting moments that Erich and Gabby have already given fans, the former has also shared some pretty emotional tidbits about his personal life on social media as well, namely focusing on his parents. So, who exactly are they? Keep reading for all of the known details.
Who are Erich Schwer's parents?
According to Gossip Next Door, Erich Schwer was born to Allan and Donna Schwer. Allan was born in 1957 while Donna was born in 1962. Few details are known about his parents' early lives, but the publication reported that Donna attended Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, NJ. It is unclear how Erich's parents met, but he was born on Jan. 7, 1993.
What we do know about Erich's father is that he passed away back in July 2022, just ahead of the premiere of The Bachelorette this season, per an obituary on ApyreNCS.
On July 9, 2022, Erich shared a photo carousel to Instagram along with the caption, "Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big Al. I love you so much, dad."
Back in 2020, Erich also shared a carousel of photos to Instagram where he wrote "These are my favorite pictures of Big Al,” adding a "Happy Father’s Day" hashtag following the images. The star has not spoken publicly about the loss of his father outside of the post.
Where is Erich Schwer from?
Fans of The Bachelorette are only just becoming familiar with Erich, but there's a lot to learn. The budding reality star hails from Bedminster, NJ, but seems to currently reside in Los Angeles. Erich largely keeps his private life exactly that, only sharing choice flicks and personal tidbits on social media, but we can piece together a good bit about him from that alone.
According to his LinkedIn page, Erich works as an acquisition analyst at Rexford Industrial in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he was on the east coast working for Transwestern Development Logistics Group in New York as a Senior Analyst. Erich also worked for Sky Management Services, LLC in Philadelphia in their Commercial Real Estate and Renewable Energy Acquisitions department, Locus Energy in New York as a Business Development Manager, and at Hobbs & Towne, Inc. as an Executive Search Consultant.
Gossip Next Door also reported that Erich's net worth sits somewhere around $300,000 in 2022.
Our thoughts are with Erich's family, friends, and fans as they continue to deal with the saddening loss of Big Al.