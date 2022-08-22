'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer's Father Died Right Before the Show Aired

What we do know about Erich's father is that he passed away back in July 2022, just ahead of the premiere of The Bachelorette this season, per an obituary on ApyreNCS.

On July 9, 2022, Erich shared a photo carousel to Instagram along with the caption, "Thankful for everything you’ve done for me. We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big Al. I love you so much, dad."