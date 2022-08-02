Logan Is Officially the Villain of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19

However, during Week 4 of the reality dating competition, Logan revealed that despite being on Rachel's team, he had stronger feelings for Gabby.

To make matters worse, Logan accepted a rose from Rachel — who has seen more than her share of rejection this season — just so he can have the opportunity to speak with Gabby.

"I feel like the bad guy," Logan says on the show. "I feel selfish, but I would be a fool not to talk to Gabby."