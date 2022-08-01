When Is the 'Bachelorette' Season 19 Finale? Here's What Fans Can Expect

On top of that, ABC's Bachelor in Paradise premieres its eighth season on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.

Considering the fact that this Bachelorette season features two leads, it is also quite possible that the show's finale, or even the season overall, will be longer than normal. Previous Bachelorette Michelle Young had a live finale that was roughly three hours long, so anything is possible in the Bachelorette world. But if we're just going off of past seasons, 10–13 episodes seems to be the sweet spot.