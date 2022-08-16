Is *SPOILER* in the Running to Become the Next Bachelor After Being Sent Home?

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette!

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is well underway, and the competition is fierce. Among the remaining suitors who have a shot at sweeping the Bachelorettes off their feet, a few fan favorites have emerged — one of which is Nate Mitchell.

Nate and Gabby Windey seemed to have chemistry from day one. However, their connection apparently wasn’t enough to earn him a rose in the August 15 episode of The Bachelorette. Sadly, the single father was sent home at the end of Week 6.