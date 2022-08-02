Gabby Windey Is Refreshingly Open About the Strained Relationship With Her Mom — Do They Talk?

Gabby told him she and her mother are estranged. "She didn’t have the capacity to love me as a kid. And she was really quick to take away love — like, oh, you know, if you don’t do this and that, you’ll have to go live with your dad."

Gabby went on to say, "I [didn't] ever want to lose my mom. That was so scary for me. And then when I left for college, she washed her hands of me and didn’t want anything to do with me."